'Clones Plate Four Runs in 8th to Close Series with a Victory

June 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - After allowing Jersey Shore to pull even at 3-3 in the top half of the eighth inning, the Brooklyn Cyclones utilized a four run bottom half of the frame to capture the final game of the series against the BlueClaws, 7-3. 1B Nick Lorusso mashed his team leading 10th home run of the season. The 'Clones utilized six pitchers on a bullpen day en route to the victory.

RHP Douglas Orellana made his return from the injured list and started the contest for Brooklyn. Orellana faced only three batters due to a scheduled pitch count. LHP Felipe De La Cruz came on in his relief and inherited two base runners, but did not allow any BlueClaws to score. De La Cruz spearheaded a strong day on the bump for Brooklyn, tossing 2.2 innings of one-hit ball in his first High-A relief outing.

Brooklyn started the scoring right away on Lorusso's solo shot. The long ball had a listed launch angle of 46 degrees, and just tucked itself inside the left field foul pole for the game's first run. The former Maryland Terrapin becomes the first Cyclones player to hit the double digit home run mark in 2024.

A few frames later, Brooklyn would tack on a couple. In the fourth, the 'Clones had a runner on first and one away after RF Stanley Consuegra reached on an error. SS Wilfredo Lara laced a triple to center field, scoring Consuegra and doubling Brooklyn's lead. One batter later, DH Jefrey De Los Santos drove in Lara with an RBI single.

In the fifth, Jersey Shore put men on the corners with two gone. RHP Ben Simon was pulled in favor of RHP Jake Stevenson, who proceeded to retire RF Leandro Pineda - the only batter he would face - and strand a pair. Leaving men on was a thorn in the BlueClaws side all afternoon, as they left 11 on base during the contest.

The BlueClaws spoiled the shutout bid in the top half after a two out hit batsmen, SS Aiden Miller doubled home the runner to shave the Jersey Shore deficit to 3-1.

One frame later, the BlueClaws did more damage. With RHP Josh Hejka on the bump, Jersey Shore pieced together a two out rally. LF Troy Schreffler walked, 3B Zach Arnold singled, and then C Ryan Letich launched a two run double to deep center field, tying the game. Hejka proceeded to strike out the very next batter to retire the side.

Brooklyn's response came immediately. In the eighth. C Chris Suero led off the frame with a walk. One batter later, Lorusso singled, and Jersey Shore proceeded to commit a throwing error by Arnold. Suero, running hard the whole way, bolted home to score the go-ahead run on the error, while Lorusso took second.

Consuegra would single to put men on the corners with nobody out. An RBI single from Lara ballooned Brooklyn's lead to 5-3. Then, De Los Santos grounded into a double play to put a man on third with two gone. From there, 3B William Lugo hammered an RBI triple to push the lead to 6-3, and 2B Mateo Gil proceeded to drive in Lugo for the game's final tally.

The Cyclones return to action on Tuesday night, when they open a six game set with the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch from Leidos Field in Maryland is slated for 7:05. Neither squad has designated a probable starting pitcher as of yet.

