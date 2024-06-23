Catcher for the Win in Renegades Victory

Greensboro, N.C. - In one of the most-memorable games in franchise history, the Hudson Valley Renegades hit five home runs and saw catcher Juan Crisp end up as the winning pitcher in a wild 12-9 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

Garrett Martin and Josh Moylan each hit two home runs, collecting back-to-back blasts in both the fourth and ninth innings. They are the first pair of Renegades teammates to hit two home runs in the same game since Ben Cowles and Alexander Vargas on April 30, 2023 at Greenville.

The Grasshoppers took an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first. Jack Brannigan walked and scored on a P.J. Hilson RBI single to give Greensboro a 1-0 lead. Hudson Valley starter Jackson Fristoe was left the game after recording one out in the inning after throwing a pitch to Hudson Head.

Luis Arejula replaced him and threw 2.2 innings, allowing one inherited runner to score but nothing else.

In the top of the third, Roc Riggio slammed a solo home run to right off Patrick Reilly to tie the game at 1-1. The Renegades took a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth when Martin launched a two-run home run to right field and Moylan followed with a solo homer to left. It was the second time the Gades have hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Greensboro chipped away with a run against Hueston Morrill in the bottom of the fourth when an error on a rundown play allowed Josiah Sightler to score, and another in the fifth on a solo home run by Maikol Escotto to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Renegades rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth, scoring on an Omar Martinez RBI single, two bases loaded walks, a bases loaded hit by pitch and a groundout to open up a 9-3 advantage. The Grass hoppers got one back against Cole Ayers in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run by Shawn Ross to cut the lead to 9-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Renegades' last available pitcher Joel Valdez walked Mitch Jebb with one out, leading to Crisp coming into the game. He allowed a two-run homer to Brannigan to narrow the lead to 9-6, but escaped the inning without further damage.

Luke Brown hit a tape-measure three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth off Crisp to tie the game at 9-9.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Martin hit his second two-run homer of the game, and Moylan followed with another solo shot to put the Renegades in front 12-9.

Crisp (1-0) struck out two and worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to finish off the wild win. He was the first Hudson Valley position player in franchise history to earn a win on the mound, and just one of five non-two-way players to win a game in Minor League Baseball this season.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15.

