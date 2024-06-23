Grasshoppers Fall to the Renegades, 12-9 for the Final Game of Its Home Series

June 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 12-9 on Sunday, June 23. The Renegades improved to 1-2 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 2-1. Hudson Valley outhit Greensboro, 11-7 while the Renegades had two mishaps.

Hits for the Grasshoppers were tallied by Jack Brannigan, Josiah Sightler, P.J. Hilson, Shawn Ross, Kalae Harrison, Luke Brown, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the plate for the Renegades was designated hitter Jace Avina as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Hits for the Renegades were also tallied by Omar Martinez (2), Garrett Martin (2), Josh Moylan (2), Roc Riggio, Rafael Flores, and Cole Gabrielson.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits and three earned runs on 3.2 innings of work. Brandan Bidois took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-5 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was righthanded pitcher Jackson Fristoe as he gave up one earned run and one free base in 0.1 innings of work. Crisp recorded the win for the Renegades and improved to 1-0 on the season.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2024

