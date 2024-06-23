Grasshoppers Fall to the Renegades, 12-9 for the Final Game of Its Home Series
June 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 12-9 on Sunday, June 23. The Renegades improved to 1-2 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 2-1. Hudson Valley outhit Greensboro, 11-7 while the Renegades had two mishaps.
Hits for the Grasshoppers were tallied by Jack Brannigan, Josiah Sightler, P.J. Hilson, Shawn Ross, Kalae Harrison, Luke Brown, and Maikol Escotto.
Leading at the plate for the Renegades was designated hitter Jace Avina as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Hits for the Renegades were also tallied by Omar Martinez (2), Garrett Martin (2), Josh Moylan (2), Roc Riggio, Rafael Flores, and Cole Gabrielson.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits and three earned runs on 3.2 innings of work. Brandan Bidois took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-5 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was righthanded pitcher Jackson Fristoe as he gave up one earned run and one free base in 0.1 innings of work. Crisp recorded the win for the Renegades and improved to 1-0 on the season.
To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Renegades, 12-9 for the Final Game of Its Home Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- 'Clones Plate Four Runs in 8th to Close Series with a Victory - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Llamas Fall 12-2 on Sunday - Hickory Crawdads
- Catcher for the Win in Renegades Victory - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Compton's 4-RBI Day Lifts Emps' over Drive - Rome Emperors
- Drive Relinquish Lead in the Seventh, Fall 6-5 in Sunday Finale - Greenville Drive
- Wilmington Drop Series Finale 6-2 to Aberdeen - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Renegades, 12-9 for the Final Game of Its Home Series
- Brannigan's Walk-off Hit in Extra Innings Lifts the Hoppers Over the Renegades, 2-1
- Grasshoppers Take Fourth Game in a Row Against the Renegades, 10-3
- Grasshoppers Take Fourth Game in a Row against the Renegades, 10-3
- Grasshoppers Crowned SAL North First-Half Champions and Clinch a 2024 Playoff Berth