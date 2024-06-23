Hot Rods Game Notes

June 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Offensive Excellence... The Bowling Green Hot Rods downed the Hickory Crawdads 9-2 in the penultimate game of the series Saturday at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Hot Rods were led by a three-hit performance from Brayden Taylor and Tre' Morgan. Starter Yoniel Curet tossed 5.0 innings, surrendering one run and striking out four for his third victory of the season.

Crushing Cooper... Rays No. 22 prospect Cooper Kinney refuses to be stopped in the month of June. Kinney has put together a six-game hit streak and in that span is 9-for-25 (.360) with three home runs and nine RBI. In June, Kinney blasted four of his five home runs with three coming in the series against Hickory.

Putting the Base in Brayden... Brayden Taylor continues his dominance in the month of June. Taylor is 27-for-77 (.351), with four home runs and 12 RBI. From the leadoff spot, Taylor has contributed 19 runs and nine stolen bases, while putting together a ten game on-base streak dating back to June 12th.

Wild And Free... RHP Owen Wild continues to impress through five starts with the Hot Rods. Over that span, Wild has collected a 2-0 record and a 2.25 ERA while also continuing to push his career highs. During Wild's last start, he picked up the victory against Hickory tossing 6.0 innings and striking out four.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2024

Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.