Llamas Fall 12-2 on Sunday

June 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads as the Llamas de Hickory

Hickory, NC - The Llamas de Hickory wrapped up a six-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 12-2 decision at LP Frans Stadium.

Jesus Moreno and Luis Mieses provided the offense for Hickory (1-2, 29-40), as the team collected six hits in the finale.

The Llamas, the Copa identity for the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, were playing their fourth such game of the year.

The conclusion of the six-game series against Bowling Green (2-1, 36-31), will make the first of three separate series between the two clubs, as Hickory will travel to Kentucky for the only time this year on July 9-14. The Hot Rods will make a return trip to Hickory on August 20-25, the penultimate homestand for the Crawdads in 2024.

The Crawdads take Monday off before traveling to Greenville for a six-game set against the Drive. First pitch is set for 7:05pm at Fluor Field. The Crawdads Radio Network will provide an audio broadcast for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday games this weekend on www.hickorycrawdads.com. Crawdads Pregame will open the broadcast, 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

