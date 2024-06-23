Compton's 4-RBI Day Lifts Emps' over Drive

June 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors center fielder Kevin Kilpatrick Jr.

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors center fielder Kevin Kilpatrick Jr.(Rome Emperors)

ROME, GA - Drew Compton's two doubles, one from each side of the plate, and four driven in helped the Emperors secure a series win in come-from-behind fashion Sunday.

Compton's first two-bagger came in the first inning and scored Workinger and Ceballos to vault the Emperors out in front 2-0. With Rome's 6-5 win Sunday, the Emperors are now 30-8 when scoring first. Runs from Greenville off Blake Burkhalter in the second and third, which included a homerun from Jhostynxon Garcia, gave the Drive the lead, 3-2.

A Sabin Ceballos single in the fifth brought home Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. who had reached on a fielding error and stolen third base. The stolen bag was Kilpatrick's 24th of the year, putting him nine steals away from the franchise record.

Down by one at the stretch, Compton's second double of the game, this time from the right side, brought home Ceballos and Workinger again to give the Emperors the lead back. All six runs scored came from Rome's 1-2-3 batters, two from each.

Cory Wall, Jared Johnson, and Rob Griswold stacked zero out of the Rome pen with Johnson earning the win and Griswold the save.

The Emperors hit the road for six against the Winston-Salem Dash where they lost four of six back in April.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.