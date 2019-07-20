Clock Nears Midnight as Shuckers Top BayBears on Friday

July 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





MOBILE, AL - After four hours and two minutes of baseball on Friday night at Hank Aaron Stadium, the Biloxi Shuckers (58-39, 17-10 2nd half) walked away with a 12-7 win over the Mobile BayBears (40-55, 13-14 2nd half) in game two of the four-game set. Four multi-run innings and sixteen total hits from the offense helped push Biloxi's winning streak to a season-best seven games.

The Shuckers never trailed during the contest and struck for three early runs in the first inning against Tyler Carpenter (L, 1-1). Corey Ray doubled to lead off the game and Luis Aviles Jr. followed with a bunt single in his first at bat since being reinstated from the injured list. After Patrick Leonard struck out, Dillon Thomas smashed a three-run home run to right field to give Biloxi an early 3-0 lead.

Cooper Hummel yanked a solo homer over the right field wall to begin the second inning, the first of four hits on the game for the switch hitter. Hummel led off the fourth with a single while Alexander Alvarez and Ray drew consecutive walks to load the bases and end the night for Carpenter. After Isaac Mattson inherited the bases full, Jake Gatewood drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Leonard notched an RBI single and Thomas plated another with his own sac fly for a 7-0 lead.

Mobile responded with three straight doubles against Alec Bettinger to begin the fourth. Erick Salcedo drove in a pair with his two-bagger and with the bases loaded, Connor Justus was drilled in the back with a pitch to make it a 7-3 game. Bettinger was lifted in the fourth for Marcos Diplan (W, 2-4), who walked Jo Adell with the bases loaded to cut the lead to 7-4. Diplan worked into the sixth, allowing one run on one hit and three walks.

In the Shuckers sixth, Leonard sacrificed Bruce Caldwell home with a fly ball to right field that was dropped by Adell and allowed Leonard to reach second base. Thomas followed with a single to drive in Leonard, his fifth RBI of the game, and jump Biloxi to a 9-4 advantage.

With a comfortable 9-5 lead in the eighth the Shuckers strung together a two-out rally and hung another three spot on the board facing Joe Gatto. Gatewood doubled and Weston Wilson walked to put two on for C.J. Hinojosa, who tucked a double down the left-field line. Both runners scored while Hinojosa extended his hitting streak to a season high 12 games. Hummel followed in the next at bat with a single to score Hinojosa and cap the Shuckers tally with a 12-5 lead.

Cody Ponce gave up three straight hits in the eighth, including a two-run double to Jhoan Urena before tossing a scoreless ninth and working a 5-4-3 double play to end the game two minutes before the clock struck midnight.

The Shuckers continue their series with the BayBears on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. The Shuckers will send RHP Dylan File (4-1, 3.58) to the mound and Mobile will throw RHP Luis Madero (4-7, 5.31). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.