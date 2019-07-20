Lookouts Get Cooked, Fall to the Shrimp 4-3

July 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





Chattanooga couldn't seem to fathom the Jumbo Shrimp arms as they drop another to Jacksonville 4-3 on Saturday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts offense stalled another night in a row, as they couldn't rally in the late innings.

Right-hander Ryan Lillie was saddled with his third loss of the year, as Jacksonville took an early lead and never looked back. The Shrimp opened up with three in the first, as Joe Dunand's RBI double brought home outfielder Brian Miller who earlier had a two-base hit of his own. That was soon followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Stone Garrett as the visitors opened up early.

Chattanooga clawed their way back soon after though as first baseman Mitch Nay got the Lookouts on the board in the first with a two-run homer, his 13th of the year. After that, it was all Jacksonville as they added another insurance run in the third inning to coast to their victory in a row.

Lookouts starter Lillie pitched well allowing four earned, on six hits, while going six frames deep. Jacksonville righty Edward Cabrera was dealing as he struck out 10 Lookouts on the night, allowing three runs across six innings.

The Lookouts are back in action tomorrow for the series finale as southpaw Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 4.76 ERA) takes the bump against LHP Daniel Castano (2-1, 4.41 ERA) with first pitch at 2:15 PM. You can enjoy the Trifecta of Family Fun presented by Pella Windows and Doors with autographs, catch on the field and kids run the bases to follow the game.

