Rockin' Cribbs: Generals Prevails with Six-Run, Ninth-Inning Rally in 9-6 Win

Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, exploded for six runs in the ninth inning of Saturday night's game at Montgomery, pulling off a miraculous 9-6 victory at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson (55-41) took a 2-1 lead in the series with the victory, their seventh last-at-bat win of the season and second last-at-bat win against Montgomery (62-37).

Through the game's first seven innings the Generals managed only two runs, scoring twice in the second inning with an RBI single from Mark Karaviotis and a bases-loaded walk from Galli Cribbs Jr. After that, Montgomery's Kenny Rosenberg did not allow another run, nor did reliever Bryan Shaffer in one inning of work. Montgomery's Tyler Zombro conceded a sacrifice fly to Pavin Smith in the eighth inning that brought the margin within 5-3, but the odds remained long as play entered the ninth.

Facing right-hander Ian Gardeck (0-1, 15.43 ERA), the Generals opened the ninth inning with a single and a walk, putting two men aboard with Cribbs at the plate. All Cribbs did was crack his first home run of the year, exporting a two-strike pitch over the fence in right center to send the Generals in front at 6-5. Cribbs' round-tripper was his first since May 16, 2018 against Mississippi, and it marked the second time in two series at Montgomery that the Generals have used a top-of-the-ninth homer to take the lead, following Daulton Varsho's go-ahead blast back on May 25. Jackson wasn't done, though, as nine more men came to the plate and helped the Generals add on a pair of runs to their total. When the dust settled, Jackson held a 9-5 lead with Michael Kohn (2-0, 2.66 ERA) in line for the win. West Tunnell completed the ninth despite allowing a run on a two-out triple that brought Montgomery back within 9-6.

In relief appearances, Kohn, Matt Brill, and Damien Magnifico each kept Montgomery scoreless. Varsho, Jamie Westbrook, Renae Martinez, and Galli Cribbs Jr. all chipped in with multi-hit games. Pavin Smith saw his nine-game hitting streak snapped on an 0-for-3 night, but he scored two runs and also drove in two others.

