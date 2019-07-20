Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 20 at Chattanooga

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Chattanooga Lookouts with Saturday's 7:15 p.m. ET contest. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.00 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Lookouts LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 4.76 ERA). Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JUMBO SHRIMP CRUSH LOOKOUTS 15-3

Jacksonville used an eight-run sixth inning on Friday to smash Chattanooga 15-3. Stone Garrett's RBI double and Anfernee Seymour's RBI ground out in the second built the Shrimp a 2-0 lead. Seymour added a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but the Lookouts scored twice in the fifth to get within 3-2. Jacksonville's eight-run sixth began with RBI knocks from Lazaro Alonso, Rodrigo Vigil and Corey Bird. Brian Miller's hit-by-pitch forced in another run. Three more RBI base hits, courtesy of Justin Twine, Joe Dunand and Garrett, respectively, got things to 10-2. A Twine single coupled with a Lookouts error made it 12-3 in the seventh. Seymour notched an RBI base hit in the eighth before Garrett smashed a two-run shot in the ninth to make it 15-3.

BABY, YOU'RE A FIREWORK

A night of setting a season-high with 16 hits, the Jacksonville offense bludgeoned Chattanooga's pitching staff Friday in a 15-3 triumph. Jacksonville's 15 runs on Friday were the club's most since tallying 18 on August 22, 2014 at Tennessee. In addition, the 19 hits the Jumbo Shrimp compiled on Friday marked the most the franchise collected in one game since September 1, 2015, when they registered 20 at Tennessee. Jacksonville's eight-run sixth inning was also their biggest frame of the entire season to this point.

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE

Jacksonville outfielder Stone Garrett set a career-high with five hits and four runs scored in Friday's 15-3 pummelling of Chattanooga. The Richmond Texas native also launched his team-best eighth home run and collected four RBIs. Over the last seven games, Garrett is 16-for-29 at the plate, slashing .552/.567/.759 with three doubles, one homer, six RBIs and two stolen bases.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 21 runs in their last eight games, and the club's starting pitching was a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.31 ERA (12 ER in 46.2 IP). The quintet of starting pitchers have posted 41 strikeouts against 12 walks and 40 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

'PEN PALS

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 33 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 110.1 innings with just 19 runs, 17 earned, for a 1.39 ERA. During this 33-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 64 hits (5.2 H/9) while whiffing 115 (9.4 K/9) against 34 walks (2.8 BB/9).

BYE-BYE BIRDIE

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up by reaching base in 13 consecutive contests. Over these last 13 affairs, Bird is 17-for-42, slashing .405/.468/.571 with a double, two home runs, 13 RBIs, seven runs scored, four walks and one hit-by-pitch.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 40 contests, Millan is slashing .326/.390/.451 with nine doubles, three home runs, 27 RBIs and 15 walks. This 39-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 110. Among the 139 hitters who have recorded at least 90 plate appearances in the Southern League this season, Millan has recorded the 11th-lowest strikeout percentage (13.4 percent).

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 20-11 (.645) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 31 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (96) and hits (219) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place third in Double-A in batting average against (.219), fourth in WHIP (1.11), tied for fourth in walks (85), sixth in ERA (2.93) and 14th in strikeouts (273) during this span.

