Generals Gameday: July 20 at Montgomery

Jackson Generals (54-41 Overall, 15-10 Second Half)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (62-36, 18-10 Second Half)

Saturday, July 20 | 6:05 pm CT | Riverwalk Stadium

Game 96 | Road Game 54 | Second Half Game 26

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi, 6-3, 3.42 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Kenny Rosenberg, 9-1, 2.82 ERA

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, finally succumbed to defeat on Friday night, losing 4-1 to the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for Jackson (54-41) and draws their series with Montgomery (62-36) even at one game apiece.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Bo Takahashi will be the first General in this series to face a traditional starting pitcher, as he squares off with Montgomery's Kenny Rosenberg on Saturday night. (This is the first series in 2019 where Montgomery has deployed three pitchers in "opener" roles, with one planned for Sunday). Both Takahashi and Rosenberg were Midseason All-Stars. Rosenberg hasn't lost at home this year (7 starts, 4-0, 1.67 ERA). Takahashi has not completed the sixth inning in either of his last two starts (11.0 IP, 6 ER), but the Generals won each of them. This is a pivotal game for Jackson, since a win would pull them back within striking distance of first place in the Second Half race.

JULY FIREWORKS: Since July 4th, the Generals have scored 66 runs in 10 games (6.6 runs/game), with multiple hitters raking at the plate. Daulton Varsho, Ramon Hernandez, and Pavin Smith rank 1st, 2nd and 5th in OPS since Independence Day in the Southern League, all recording marks that top 1.000. Meanwhile, Jamie Westbrook, Drew Ellis, and Hernandez all rank in the league's top 5 in RBI in that stretch (with 9 or more each). On the pitching side of things, six Generals have an ERA of 3.00 or lower since July 4, including Justin Donatella, Kevin McCanna, Miguel Aguilar, Emilio Vargas, Cameron Gann, and Matt Peacock. Those six have combined to throw 37 innings over the last two weeks.

