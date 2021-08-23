Classic Slugfest Ends in Heartbreak for Albuquerque Sunday Night

Aviators 13 (49-45), Isotopes 11 (42-51) - Las Vegas Ballpark | Summerlin, NV (10 innings)

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque stormed back from a 7-0 deficit after four innings, as they plated six in the fifth highlighted by a two-run double from Joshua Fuentes, an RBI double by Colton Welker, and Greg Bird connected on his 19th home run of the season to make it 7-6 ... Wynton Bernard his seventh long ball in the sixth inning ... Welker doubled home the tying run in the seventh ... Chris Rabago and Bernard delivered run-scoring hits to give the Isotopes an 11-9 lead in the tenth ... Bernard finished 4-for-5 ... Welker, Bird and Rabago each had two knocks.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Ashton Goudeau surrendered six runs in two innings in his Isotopes debut ... Jesus Tinoco, Logan Cozart, Jake Bird and Tate Scioneaux each delivered scoreless outings ... Nelson Gonzalez made his 128th appearance for Albuquerque (five shy of becoming the club's all-time leader in games pitched) and gave up two runs ... Julian Fernández permitted his first earned run in 12 innings at Triple-A ... Justin Lawrence (3-2) was saddled with the defeat after giving up four runs (three earned) in the tenth, including a walk-off three run blast to former MLB home run champion Khris Davis (led MLB with 48 in 2018).

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque committed three errors and now has 20 miscues in August after only making four in the entire month of July ... 12 of the errors have taken place on this road trip (ten games) ... Las Vegas stole five bases, the most thefts allowed by the Isotopes in a game since Tacoma swiped five on May 5, 2019 ... Three of the last six losses for Albuquerque have been of the walk-off variety ... The most recent game-ending home run against the Isotopes had come courtesy of Gregor Blanco at Sacramento on Aug. 28, 2018.

ON DECK: The Isotopes will look to get back in the win column Monday evening when right-hander Dereck Rodríguez (3-3, 7.30) takes the ball against Las Vegas RHP Argenis Angulo (2-1, 9.11). First pitch from Nevada is set for 8:05 MT (7:05 PT).

