Aviators Catcher/INF/OF Carlos Pérez Named Triple-A West Player of the Week

August 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that Catcher/INF/OF Carlos Pérez was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (August 16-22).

Pérez joins catcher Austin Allen (August 2-8), outfielder Cody Thomas (July 5-11) and infielder Frank Schwindel (June 7-13) as the fourth Aviators player to be named Triple-A West Player of the Week in 2021.

Pérez appeared in five games and batted .500 (8-for-16) with three doubles, three home runs, 4 RBI and seven runs scored. He has recorded three straight multiple-hit games against Albuquerque (August 20-22) and is batting .538 (7-for-13), 3 HR, 4 RBI over that stretch. He was 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, three runs scored against the Isotopes on August 20.

Overall, he has appeared in 65 games and is batting .277 (70-for-253) with 14 doubles, triple, leads the team with 21 home runs and is second with 61 RBI. He also leads the team with three grand slams (July 4, 10, 25).

The Aviators will host the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, tonight at 7:05 p.m. in game five of the six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark. The homestand finale is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. on Reyes de Plata night.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.