Dodgers Use Fast Start to Down Sugar Land

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight runs over the first three innings on the way to an 8-4 win against the Sugar Land Skeeters Sunday night at Constellation Field to end a three-game losing skid. The Dodgers built a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Zach Reks and a two-run double by Cristian Santana. OKC added a run in the second inning on a RBI single by Zach McKinstry. The Skeeters (52-41) scored twice in the bottom of the inning before the Dodgers added four more runs in the third inning. Tony Wolters hit a two-run double down the left field line. The Dodgers (49-44) then brought in another run when Carlos Asuaje hit into a fielder's choice. A bases-loaded walk by McKinstry scored OKC's eighth run of the night for a six-run advantage. The Skeeters scored a run in the fifth inning and added another in the ninth inning on a one-out RBI ground-rule double. Then with runners at second and third base and one out in the ninth inning, McKinstry made a diving catch in left field for the second out before James Pazos secured a game-ending strikeout.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday night, winning their first game of the current road series in Sugar Land. OKC improved to 29-23 on the road overall this season and has the second-most road wins in Triple-A West, only behind Reno (32). OKC is 5-0-1 in its last six road series, and now trails the Skeeters, 3-1, in the current series with two games left to play. The Skeeters lead the East Division and the second-place Dodgers now trail Sugar Land by 3.0 games in the standings.

-After scoring 24 runs over the previous two games and at least eight runs in five of the previous six games against the Dodgers, Sugar Land was held to four runs Sunday. It was just the second time in the last 10 meetings between the teams that the Skeeters scored fewer than five runs against OKC...Sunday also snapped a stretch of six straight road games for OKC in which they had allowed at least nine runs a game.

-Edwin Uctea (1-3) earned his first win of the season with OKC, allowing one run, one hit and one walk over 3.0 innings of relief with three strikeouts. He followed starter Nick Tropeano who allowed two runs (one earned) and one walk over the first four innings with four strikeouts in his longest outing with OKC this season. James Pazos secured the final two outs of the ninth inning for his sixth save of the season.

-Seven different players collected hits for the Dodgers Sunday night. Tony Wolters finished with a double, two RBI and scored a run. Zach McKinstry also collected a hit, two RBI, two walks and scored a run. Cristian Santana hit a double, scored a run and also had two RBI as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. Santana has now hit safely in 21 consecutive starts, going 34-for-88 (.386) and has hit safely in 22 of his last 24 games.

-After combining for 12 homers in the first three meetings of the current series, both Sugar Land and the Dodgers were held without a home run Sunday night. The Dodgers have hit 62 homers over the last 39 games and entered Sunday with the second-most homers in Triple-A West since July 8. The Dodgers have also allowed a league-low 113 home runs overall this season.

-At 3 hours, 9 minutes, Sunday's game was the shortest nine-inning game of the season between the East Division foes. Ten of the 22 total games between the teams this season have extended past 3:30 and four extended beyond the four-hour mark.

