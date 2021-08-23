Castellanos' career night lifts Aces to 6-2 win in game one

August 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Aces' starter Humberto Castellanos tossed his first career complete-game victory with a personal-best 11 strikeouts in Reno's 6-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees in game one on Monday.

Reno's starter hurled 101 pitches in a career-high seven innings of work, allowing just two runs on four hits en route to his first complete game as a professional. Castellanos set a team-high with his 11 punchouts, surpassing Humberto Mejia's and Tyler Gilbert's mark of 10.

Castellanos was not the only Aces to record a set of firsts in tonight's game.

Jake McCarthy smacked a pair of two-run home runs and registered a dinger in three straight games for the first time in his career. The Aces' outfielder went 2-for-3 at the dish and matched his personal-best with five RBIs. The 24-year-old also recorded his third five-RBI game of this season and second with Reno.

With his long ball in the fourth, McCarthy extended his hitting, run-scoring and RBI streak to four contests.

Henry Ramos continued to swing a hot bat, going 3-for-4 at the dish with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. With his three-hit performance, the veteran outfielder increased his team lead with 28 multi-hit games on the year.

Alek Thomas recorded his second multi-hit game since being called up on Aug. 16, going 2-for-3 at the dish against the Bees.

After a scoreless opening frame, Ramos extended his hitting streak to three contests with a leadoff double in the second inning. Following an infield single by Jamie Ritchie that advanced Ramos to third, McCarthy shot a hard grounder to the right side and brought his fellow outfielder around to score for a 1-0 lead.

Both teams were held off the board until the bottom of the third when the Bees' Luis Rengifo gave the home squad a 2-1 advantage on a two-run home run to right.

Reno quickly responded in the top of the fourth with a two-spot on the board. Ramos smacked a one-out single to center before scoring his second tally of the game on McCarthy's two-run shot and reclaiming the lead, 3-2.

Following a blank fifth, the Biggest Little City's team poured on three more tallies in the top of the sixth. Ramos smacked a leadoff double before crossing home plate on Ritchie's first triple since May 2018 and bumping the Aces' edge to two, 4-2. Two pitches later, McCarthy drilled his second homer of the game, taking Ben Rowan deep to left-center for a 6-2 advantage.

Castellanos retired 12 straight Bees following Rengifo's homer in the third inning and closed out the game by sitting down 14 of the final 15 batters he faced to keep the home squad off the board for a 6-2 Aces' win.

The Aces will play one more game against the Salt Lake Bees on Monday to make up for Saturday's rainout. Game two can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.