Express Use 10-Run Inning to Defeat Chihuahuas 12-5

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (44-49) used a 10-run third inning to earn a 12-5 win and even the series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (38-54) at two games apiece on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. All nine E-Train starters crossed home plate in a contest that saw multiple Triple-A firsts.

Round Rock RHP Collin Wiles (4-1, 3.97) earned the win after throwing a scoreless 6.0-inning start that included just two hits, one walk and six strikeouts. The loss went to El Paso RHP Alex Powers (2-2, 5.14), whose 2.1 frames to begin the game saw four runs on four hits and two walks with four punchouts.

The third inning saw 10 Round Rock runs as all but one starter crossed home plate at least once during the frame. SS Ryan Dorow led off the inning with a double that went down the left-field line. After moving to third as 3B Josh Jung grounded out, the shortstop was joined on base by DH Sherten Apostel, who was hit by a pitch. Dorow then scored on an Elier Hernandez single.

The inning continued as 1B Charles Leblanc worked a walk to load the bases. In consecutive order, RF Carl Chester was hit by a pitch then C Jack Kruger and 2B Trace Loehr each walked, plating three runs. With the bases still full and just one out on the board, CF Steele Walker knocked a double that brought Chester and Kruger in, giving the Express a 6-0 advantage.

In his second at-bat of the frame, Dorow reached first while Loehr scored on a Chihuahuas fielding error. Apostel then launched his first Triple-A home run into the visiting bullpen to score Walker and Dorow and make it 10-0 game.

El Paso scored its first run of the night in the seventh inning as RF Taylor Kohlwey knocked a double before being sent home on a double from LF Jose Azocar.

Round Rock increased its lead to 12-1 in the eighth, starting when Jung recorded his first Triple-A hit with a single to center field then moved to third on a Hernandez single. Leblanc followed with a double to send Jung home and Hernandez to third base. Hernandez tallied the inning's second run after coming home on a passed ball.

The Chihuahuas' attempted rally in the top of the ninth was cut to four runs as they increased their total on the night to five. 3B Pedro Florimón reached on a force out then crossed home thanks to a Gosuke Katoh double. Katoh then scored as C Webster Rivas doubled before the catcher made it to third on an Ivan Castillo double and scored when 1B Michael Cantu knocked a single. Express RHP Cole Uvila used a fly out and line out to end the contest at 12-5.

The two meet again for game five of the six-game set on Monday night at Dell Diamond. Express LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 7.00) is set to start up against Chihuahuas RHP Adrian Martinez (0-1, 21.00). First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

