Round Rock RHP Collin Wiles Named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week

August 23, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - We're going back-to-back! For the second week in a row, a member of the Round Rock Express pitching staff has been named the Triple-A West League Pitcher of the Week. This time it's RHP Collin Wiles taking home the hardware for the week of August 16-22. E-Train RHP Glenn Otto won the award last week while RHP Drew Anderson was named the top dog for the week of July 19-25.

Wiles was lights out in his lone appearance of the week, a shutout start on Sunday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Dell Diamond. The righty allowed just two base hits and a walk in 6.0 scoreless innings. Wiles struck out six Chihuahuas batters on Sunday evening, his second-most punchouts in an appearance this season. After giving up doubles in each of the first two innings, Wiles recovered to face the minimum over his final four frames on the bump, helping to set up a dominant 12-5 Express victory.

Sunday night's spot start was Wiles' first since July 29 and just his seventh of the season. Working between roles as a starter and a long reliever, the 27-year-old has compiled a 4-1 record and a 3.97 ERA (26 ER/59.0 IP) in 17 appearances, including seven starts, with the Express in 2021. Wiles has tallied 52 punchouts on the year to just 15 walks.

Wiles has been effective as both a starter and a reliever for Round Rock this season, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.90 ERA (14 ER/32.1 IP), 22 strikeouts and nine walks in his seven starts to date. In relief, he has no record and a 4.05 ERA (12 ER/26.2 IP) to go along with 30 punchouts and six free passes in 10 appearances out of the E-Train bullpen.

The Overland Park, Kansas native has spent the duration of the 2021 season with the Express in what has been his first career action at the Triple-A level. He has spent the entirety of his career within the Texas Rangers organization after being selected by the club in the supplemental first round of the 2012 June draft. In 155 career games, including 125 starts, Wiles is 34-41 with a 4.39 ERA (343 ER/703.0 IP) to go along with 491 strikeouts and 163 walks.

Wiles and his Express teammates continue their six-game series against the Chihuahuas on Monday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 7.00) is scheduled to get the start up against El Paso RHP Adrian Martinez (0-1, 21.00). First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 7:05 p.m.

