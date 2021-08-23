Aces Notes

First pitch for today's doubleheader at Smith's Ballpark is slated for 4:05 p.m. PT.

"We Should Take Salt Lake and Push It Somewhere Else":

- The Aces had their three-game winning streak snapped after falling to the Salt Lake Bees, 11-1.

- Jake McCarthy jumped out to a three-game hitting, run-scoring and RBI streak with his leadoff solo home run.

- The 24-year-old also smacked his second leadoff home run of the year, taking Cooper Criswell deep on the second pitch of the game.

- The Aces' outfielder nearly hit for the cycle, falling a double shy of the mark.

- For the third time this season, McCarthy has flirted with a cycle in an Aces' uniform.

F is For Friends Who Do (Rake) Together :

- Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .403/.469/.690 slash line while going 52-for-129 at the dish in 36 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 15 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .393/.435/.786 with seven doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored. Ramos ranks second Triple-A with his .366 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas has recorded at least one hit in 14 of his 15 starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .355/.431/.565 with 22 hits, seven doubles and two home runs to go with 15 tallies and 10 RBIs. Vargas is just 13 base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau.

- Seth Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 22-for-61 (.361) at the dish with four home runs, 14 RBIs and eight runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman leads in run scored (63), second in doubles (28) and third in extra-base hits (43).

- McCarthy has been a staple in the Aces' lineup over the last 10 games, slashing .400/.447/.943 with four homers, a trio of triples, 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored. The D-Backs' prospect also took sole possession of first place in Triple-A with seven three-baggers with his fifth-inning triple.

U is for You and Me:

- Salt Lake came into the series riding a four-game winning streak, having downed Sacramento by a combined score of 30-20. With yesterday's win, the Bees moved to within 11.5 games behind the Aces.

- The host squad has the worst run differential in the division, being outscored, 580-540, for a -40 margin.

- The Bees' offense holds third place in Minor League Baseball with a .281 batting average and a .491 slugging percentage while ranking inside the top-10 with 897 hits (4th) and 146 home runs (t-6th).

- Through 92 games this season, Salt Lake's pitching leads Triple-A West with five shutouts while being one of three teams to toss a complete game this season. The Bees have surrendered the second-most hits in the league with 943 while tying the league-low with 14 saves.

- Thomas Pannone will make his second start against Reno this season, dropping his lone outing on May 9 after allowing three runs on five hits and a pair of strikeouts.

- Humberto Castellanos will make his first start against the Bees this season. The right-hander is coming off a solid 5.1-inning performance with the Diamondbacks and picking up his first career win in the Majors. Castellanos also smacked a pair of hits and his first career RBI in Arizona's 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

- Edgar Arredondo will make his first career appearance against Salt Lake and make his fourth start of the season. The right-hander has not allowed a run in his last five innings of work while also surrendering just one hit and one walk since Aug. 13. Arredondo put forth a near-perfect three frames of work in his last start against El Paso on Aug. 17.

N is for Anywhere and Any Time at All:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .290 batting average and 653 runs scored while leading Triple-A with 951 hits through 93 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada is one of only six squads in MiLB to reach the 600-run mark. The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates (951), Cleveland Indians (945), Chicago Cubs (938), New York Mets (927), Texas Rangers (914) and Seattle Mariners (905) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- The Aces are one of five teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 238 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .313 batting average, 331 hits, 51 home runs, 61 doubles and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 238 tallies and .313 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has eight more runs than Carolina with 230 and 32 more points than second-best Quad City with a .281 mark.

- Lalli's squad leads all of MiLB with 87 hits in the ninth inning and sits in fourth in all of baseball with 57 runs scored, trailing the San Diego Padres (59), Montgomery Biscuits (63) and the Tampa Bay Rays (70). Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .307 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bisons with a .305 mark.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games they erase a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

