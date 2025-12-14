Clarke Petterson with a Spectacular Goal vs. Buffalo Bandits

Published on December 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Clarke Petterson with a Spectacular Goal vs. Buffalo Bandits to Win it in OT







