Clarke Petterson with a Spectacular Goal vs. Buffalo Bandits
Published on December 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Clarke Petterson with a Spectacular Goal vs. Buffalo Bandits to Win it in OT
