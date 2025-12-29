Ciudad De México Capitanes vs. Oklahoma City Blue - Game Highlights
Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025
- Hustle Win Regular Season Home Opener on Tyler Burton Game-Winner - Memphis Hustle
- FanDuel Sports Network to Televise and Stream Motor City Cruise Home Games - Motor City Cruise
- Mo Bamba Earns NBA Call-Up with Toronto Raptors - Salt Lake City Stars
- Sea Dubs Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back 106-96 to Osceola - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Osceola Magic Earn Weekend Sweep in Santa Cruz - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Sweep the Season Series over Maine - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Earns 1000th Win in Franchise History - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Nearly Complete Comeback in 101-98 Loss to Sioux Falls Skyforce - San Diego Clippers
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22