Citizens Business Bank Arena Announces New Wi-Fi Service

Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena in association with the City of Ontario, Inyo Networks and Xirrus have completed the install of a new high-speed Wi-Fi service. In the past there was limited Wi-Fi at the Arena and it was reserved for media outlets or internal staff use only. With this new Wi-Fi technology guests will be able to access this service at no charge. "Since taking over management of the Arena in July of 2016, we have worked to improve our guests' entertainment experience. We are happy to be able to provide our guests with the latest Wi-Fi technology at Citizens Business Bank Arena", said Michael Krouse, President & CEO. OntarioNet, a fiber-optic based broadband service in the City of Ontario, provides a service that is making Ontario one of the first gigabit communities in the nation.

By equipping the arena with Xirrus Wi-Fi equipment and a dedicated Inyo Networks 1 Gigabit per second internet service, fans can experience download and upload speeds up to 100Mbps something that is rarely seen in a large venue. Event-goers will stay connected to social media outlets, keep up-to-date with scores, stream 4K video and upload HD video, and of course take as many selfies as they want.

The system is designed to handle large venue capacities with simultaneous users however, speeds may reduce, but not be severely impacted, by the number of devices connected. The new Wi-Fi is managed by Inyo Networks, supplying the Arena with a dedicated connection just for Wi-Fi. Our guests will enjoy an amazing online experience on this Wi-Fi service.

In addition, the staff at Citizens Business Bank Arena can contact guests directly. Guests will opt in to this new Wi-Fi service which will provide an opportunity to receive special offers during the event. From a unique food and beverage offering to an upgraded seat, the communication will be a perk for the guests attending concerts, sporting competitions, or family shows.

The Ontario Reign begin their new season in October! Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com!

