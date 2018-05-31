Thunderbirds Agree to Terms with F Bobby Farnham

May 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with F Bobby Farnham on a 1-year AHL contract.

A native of North Andover, Mass., the 29-year-old Farnham completed his first season with Springfield this past April, racking up 123 penalty minutes in 69 games to lead all Thunderbirds. He also chipped in 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points.

In a seven-season pro career that has seen him play for five different AHL clubs, Farnham has amassed 88 points (39g, 49a) and 932 penalty minutes in 337 games. He also has skated in 67 NHL games with Pittsburgh, New Jersey, and Montreal.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound winger turned pro as an undrafted free agent out of Brown University in 2012. Before skating with the Thunderbirds, Farnham also had stints with the Providence Bruins, Worcester Sharks, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and St. John's IceCaps.

