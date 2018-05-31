Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are now on sale.

Ticket plans for the upcoming season are affordable and customizable. Fans can choose between a full-season ticket package of 38 home games or a customizable 20-game package.

A minimum deposit of just $50 per seat is required to reserve a full-season or 20-game pack for 2018-19. The IceHogs are also offering a flexible monthly-payment plan for all full-season and 20-game pack ticket holders.

The 2018-19 campaign will mark the 20th season of professional hockey in Rockford and 12th as the top affiliate for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks. Over the previous 11 seasons, 105 skaters have graduated to the NHL after playing with Rockford, including 79 players with the Blackhawks.

The benefits and value of being an IceHogs season ticket holder have never been better. Along with enjoying all the action from your reserved seat for every IceHogs regular season home game, and receiving significant savings over single-game ticket prices, the following benefits are also available for full-season and 20-game plan ticket holders:

Exclusive meet and greet parties with IceHogs players, coaches and staff, along with access to other private Season Ticket Holder events

Pre-sale for Blackhawks and IceHogs fan bus road trips

Savings of up to 25 percent on regularly-priced tickets

Discount at IceHogs Official Team Store (Oink Outfitters)

Flexible payment options

Season Ticket Holder entrance and early doors (one hour and 15 minutes prior to puck drop)

Referral Rewards: Refer a friend and start earning towards merchandise at the arena

Free parking

Buddy Passes to bring a friend to the IceHogs game

Playoff games included free (first round for full-season)

Discounts on select BMO Harris Bank Center events

For more information on IceHogs ticket packages, including pricing, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 847-6399, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Further information is also available online through icehogs.com or.

Fans are also invited to swing by the BMO Harris Bank Center to view available seats for season tickets in-person. To schedule a visit, call (815) 847-6399.

