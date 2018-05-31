Texas Stars, FOX Sports Southwest Announce Television Schedule

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and FOX Sports Southwest announced Thursday the broadcast schedule for the 2018 Calder Cup Finals against the Toronto Marlies.

FOX Sports Southwest will broadcast three Calder Cup Finals games for the Texas Stars:

GAME/DATE NETWORK TIME LOCATION

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 5 FOX Sports Southwest PLUS 7 p.m. CT H-E-B Center (Cedar Park, TX)

Game 4 - Thursday, June 7 FOX Sports Southwest PLUS 7 p.m. CT H-E-B Center (Cedar Park, TX)

Game 5 - Saturday, June 9

(if necessary) FOX Sports Southwest & PLUS 7 p.m. CT H-E-B Center (Cedar Park, TX)

The Calder Cup Finals is a best-of-seven series with the AHL's Eastern Conference Champion Toronto Marlies holding the home-ice advantage and hosting Game 1, Game 2, Game 6 (if necessary) and Game 7 (if necessary) at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

Stars LIVE Host Josh Bogorad will provide play-by-play and Stars Analyst Brent Severyn will serve as the color analyst on FOX Sports Southwest. In addition, Texas Stars play-by-play voice Brien Rea will call the action via the online audio stream and in-arena broadcast. A complete series schedule and additional broadcast information can be found at TexasStars.com.

