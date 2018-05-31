Tyler Wong Returns for 2018-19

May 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that forward Tyler Wong has signed a standard player contract for the 2018-19 season.

The 22-year-old Wong will return to the Wolves for his second full professional campaign. In his rookie year, Wong split time with the Wolves and the Quad City Mallards of the ECHL.

Wong made headlines in September 2017 when he scored the opening goal and collected a hat trick in the Vegas Golden Knights' first preseason game, a 9-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 17. The Golden Knights released Wong eight days later to begin his tenure with the Wolves.

The Cochrane, Alberta, native appeared in 54 games for Chicago and collected seven points (3G, 4A). He recorded his first pro goal on Oct. 7, 2017, against the Calder Cup Playoff Western Conference champion Texas Stars.

At the ECHL level, Wong skated in just six games with the Mallards and collected two points - one goal and one assist.

Prior to turning professional, Wong enjoyed a five-year junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Wong served two seasons as team captain (2015-17) and was voted Fan Favorite each of his five seasons with Lethbridge. Wong finished his time with the Hurricanes ranked third in franchise goals (143), fourth in games played (317) and sixth in points (298).

Off the ice, Wong is known for his community outreach - he was twice named the

WHL's Humanitarian of the Year for his impact on the city of Lethbridge. His generous efforts also earned him the Key to the City on May 8, 2017.

He earned the Scholastic Player Award three consecutive seasons (2013-16), as well as the Community Relations Award for two (2015-17). Wong was named team MVP for the 2016-17 season and twice has been the club's leading scorer (2014-15, 2016-17).

Wong joins forwards Ryan Wagner and Matthew Weis as Chicago's first signings for the 2018-19 season. For more information about roster moves and Wolves news, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.