Comets Sign Carter Bancks to Two-Year Extension
May 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Carter Bancks to a two-year extension.
Bancks, 28, skated in 45 games with the Comets last season registering 17 points (4-13-17). In addition, he tallied one assist in five playoff games.
The Marysville, BC native has spent the past four seasons in Utica, including the last two as captain. The veteran forward has collected a total of 92 points (34-58-92) in 247 games played with the Comets. The 5-11, 182-pound forward has also been apart of all three Comets' postseason runs, appearing in 19 games and netting one assist.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 31, 2018
- Todd Nelson Named Assistant Coach with Dallas Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Carter Bancks to Two-Year Extension - Utica Comets
- Texas Stars, FOX Sports Southwest Announce Television Schedule - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.