Comets Sign Carter Bancks to Two-Year Extension

May 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Carter Bancks to a two-year extension.

Bancks, 28, skated in 45 games with the Comets last season registering 17 points (4-13-17). In addition, he tallied one assist in five playoff games.

The Marysville, BC native has spent the past four seasons in Utica, including the last two as captain. The veteran forward has collected a total of 92 points (34-58-92) in 247 games played with the Comets. The 5-11, 182-pound forward has also been apart of all three Comets' postseason runs, appearing in 19 games and netting one assist.

