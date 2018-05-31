Islanders Extend Affiliation Agreement with ECHL Worcester

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders announced today that the club has extended its affiliation agreement with the Worcester Railers Hockey Club of the ECHL through the 2019-20 season. Worcester and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League will continue to serve as the Islanders' primary minor league affiliates.

Based in Worcester, Mass., the Railers played their inaugural season in the ECHL's Eastern Conference in 2017-18, skating to a 37-27-4-4 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record and earning a berth in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"The Worcester Railers are thrilled to extend our affiliation with the New York Islanders," Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell said. "We are looking forward to continuing to aide in the development of Isles prospects, while maintaining our goal to win a Kelly Cup."

Worcester was previously the home to Worcester Warriors from 1954-56 in the now-defunct Eastern Hockey League, the Worcester IceCats (AHL) from 1994-2005 and the Worcester Sharks (AHL) from 2006-2015. Greiss saw significant time in Worcester with the Sharks.

The Railers play their home games at the DCU Center and practice at the new state-of-the-art multi-use dual rink facility, the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center, located in the heart of the Canal District in Worcester. For more information please visit RailersHC.com.

