Chinooks Shut Out by Rafters

June 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The day after a ninth inning rally gave the Chinooks a win over Wisconsin Rapids, Lakeshore's offense went silent with a 7-0 shutout loss against Rafters.

The Rafters got the scoring started early in the bottom of the first inning, plating two runs off of Chinooks' starter Austin Edwards. Edwards gave up a leadoff double and then issued a walk and was unable to pitch through the traffic without damage. Edwards would be relieved in the second inning by Parker Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick kept the Rafters' scoring at bay through the second and third and faced the minimum for both innings. However, the Chinooks were unable to take advantage of this and failed to score. Lakeshore had a chance in the top of the third after a single by Austin Murr followed by a walk to Izaya Fullard. With Dalton Wingo batting, a passed ball allowed for Murr to advance to third. The Chinooks would fail to score Murr after strikeouts by Wingo and Cameron Hart.

In the fourth, Kirkpatrick gave up a back-to-back doubles, and the Rafters scored before the Chinooks were able to record an out. The doubles were followed by consecutive singles, scoring another run for Wisconsin Rapids. Kirkpatrick was able to get Edarian Williams swinging for the first out of the inning, but walked the next batter, loading the bases. Lakeshore's defense delivered for Kirkpatrick, ending the inning with a 4-6-3 double play, but the Chinooks trailed 4-0.

In the fifth, Lakeshore couldn't answer offensively and went down in order. The Rafters still had momentum and Kirkpatrick gave up another leadoff double. The Rafters brought the run home with a double from Jake Dunham who scored two batters later on an RBI-single, making it a 6-0 game. Tony Grabowske relieved Kirkpatrick and the Chinooks got out of the inning after pop outs to shortstop and second.

In the top of the sixth, the Chinooks were faced with Rafters' reliever Nate Barnes who gave up a leadoff walk to Griffin Doersching. Lakeshore was unable to build momentum and take advantage, leaving a runner stranded. Grabowske had a strong inning and faced only three, recording a strikeout to end the inning.

In the seventh, an error by Chinook's shortstop Pinales allowed Anthony Galason to reach. Another error, this time by right fielder Wingo, allowed Galason to advance to third and Dunham to take second. A sacrifice fly scored Dunham and the Chinooks trailed by 7 going into the eighth.

Doersching reached on a fielder's choice and was advanced to third after a two-out, two-strike single by Hart and the Chinooks had the chance to put a run on the board, but both runners would be stranded as Justin Olson struck out and ended the inning. Lakeshore went down in order in the ninth, unable to establish any offense.

In 3.2 innings of relief, Grabowske only allowed one hit and did not give up an earned run. Grabowske also recorded three strikeouts and has an ERA of 1.59. The Chinooks' offense was silent, getting only five hits but striking out 10 times.

With this loss, the Chinooks fall to 2-8 on the season and trail the Madison Mallards by 7 games in the Great Lakes West division. Lakeshore returns home for a two game series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch for Game 1 is at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.