Booyah to Auction 90's Night Jerseys

June 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - Fans, here's your chance to win a game-worn '90s themed jersey! Everyone can submit an online bid (minimum bid starting at $60; $120 secures the jersey outright ) for as many jerseys as you'd like, that will carry over into tonight's game on June 7th during which fans will have the chance to match & continue to bid in-person. The auction will end with the last out in the bottom of the 7th inning of Friday's game and winners will be able to claim their jerseys following the game. Winners do not need to be in attendance, but it is recommended. Should a bid be won online, a member of the Booyah staff will contact you for payment and shipping info. ($5 will be added for shipped orders). Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Pink Flamingo's of DePere.

To place your bid please e-mail taylorh@booyahbaseball.com with the following information:

- the player's name

- the dollar amount of your bid

- your name

- your phone number

- Please also indicate if you'd like the player to sign his jersey (if not indicated, the jersey will NOT be signed).

- All info must be present to secure a bid.

example: Tom Carty, $120, John Fanta, (920) xxx-xxxx, signed

Bid as many times as you'd like on as many jersey's as you wish! (remember, bids less than $60 won't be used!)

Please note: The jersey is '90s themed. Upon completion of the game, each player will sign his jersey only if indicated during the bidding process and a member of the Booyah staff will bring those items to the Team Apparel Fan Shop at the ballpark. At that time, payment will be needed to obtain said item. If the bid was won online, a member of the Booyah staff will contact you at the latest by noon the following morning. Patience is requested since as many as 35 transactions will need to be run immediately following the game. For faster processing, cash or check is the preferred method of payment.

"Autographed Jerseys" (minimum $60 bid)

#0, Sam Mathews (Marietta) Pitcher

#2, Tanner Lane (Pittsburg State) Pitcher

#3, Blaise Maris (Florida Tech) Catcher

#4, Zack Raabe (Minnesota) Infielder

#5, Mike Ferri (Milwaukee) Infielder

#6, Jarrett Ford (Florida International) Utility

#7, Joe Mason (Mount Olive) Outfielder

#8, Mike Ruggiero (Wagner) Infielder

#9, Tom Carty (Manager)

#11, Zach Chappell (North Florida) Pitcher/Outfielder

#12, Justin Greene (Louisiana Lafayette) Utility

#13, Luke Wallner (Arkansas Little Rock) Pitcher

#14, Jesse Philp (Tennessee Wesleyan) Pitcher

#15, Chris Williams (Florida International) Outfielder

#16, Chase Hanson (UNLV) Outfielder

#17, Jacob Godman (UNLV) Catcher

#18, Ty Herrenbruck (Pittsburg State) Infielder

#19, Chandler Ingram (Montevallo) Pitcher

#20, Will Saxton (Florida International) Pitcher

#21, Jaret Godman (Oklahoma) Pitcher/Infielder

#22, Nick Riggle (California PA) Pitcher

#23, Jacob Buchberger (Davenport) Infielder

#25, Dalton Wiggins (Marietta) Pitcher

#26, Chris Jefferson (New Mexico State) Pitcher

#27, Garrett Martin (Marian) Pitcher

#28, Nate Brown (Arizona) Pitcher

#29, Bobby Dorta (Millersville) Pitcher

#30, Billy Henley (Assistant Coach)

#31, David Rajeski (Pacific) Pitcher

#38, Logan Lee (Northwood) Pitcher

#41, Nick Kreutzer (Arkansas Pine Bluff) Infielder

#48, Mark Hernandez (Assistant Coach)

Good Luck!

