Stingers End Series in a Loss

Bismarck, ND. - The Stingers drop a tough one in the final game of a four-game series against the Bismarck Larks. The series ends in a split, each team winning two games. The Larks are now stand alone on top of the Great Plains Division.

Trevor Divinski started the game for the Stingers throwing five innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. The scoring started early in the game when Sam Baier (Augustana University) scored on a Walsh sacrifice fly out. The Larks were able to answer with a run scored off an error. 1-1 Tied.

The Stingers scored more in the second when Daniel Walsh (Sacramento City) and Chase Stanke (Univ. of Minn.) had singles each driving in a run. The Larks were able to answer by scoring a run of their own. 3-2 Stingers. Brandon Bohning (Northridge) extended the lead with a two-run home run in the third bringing in Boissiere. 5-2 Stingers. The Larks earned a run back in the fourth off an infield single. 5-3 Stingers.

The score remained the same until the seventh inning when four hits scored two runs for the Larks tying the game. 5-5 Tied. A solid relief performance by Luke DeGrammont held the score into the ninth inning.

Patrick Bordewick (Concordia-St. Paul) was placed at second base with no outs to start the tenth inning due to the international tie breaker rule. Kaden Fowler (Georgia) was able to score Bordewick from second with a single to right. 6-5 Stingers. In the bottom half of the tenth, the Larks were able to bring two runs across walking-off the Stingers in extras. The final score was 7-6 Larks.

