Chihuahuas Split Two Games with Round Rock Monday

Round Rock 9 El Paso 4 - Completion of Sunday's Suspended Game

WP: Ryan (1-2)

LP: Quezada (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:24 (1:44 delay)

Attn: 4,934

The Round Rock Express scored six late runs Monday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4 in the completion of Sunday's suspended game. Sunday's game was halted by rain in the top of the fifth inning.

Patrick Kivlehan went 1-for-4 with an RBI, ending his home run streak at four consecutive games, which was one shy of the Chihuahuas' team record. It was Kivlehan's second stretch this season of four games in a row with a home run.

Matt Batten went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk for El Paso in the loss.

Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/26/21 (milb.com)

El Paso 6 Round Rock 3 - Monday - Game 2

WP: Boushley (2-0)

LP: Palumbo (1-2)

S: None

Time: 2:03

Attn: 4,046

El Paso starting pitcher Caleb Boushley pitched a seven-inning complete game in the Chihuahuas' 6-3 victory over Round Rock in Game 2 Monday. It was the first complete game of Boushley's professional career, the second complete game in all of Triple-A West this season and the eighth complete game in Chihuahuas' team history.

The Chihuahuas sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run bottom of the fourth inning, scoring on bases loaded walks by Tucupita Marcano and Batten, a sacrifice fly by Kivlehan and a two-run single by Pedro Florimón.

The Chihuahuas have won four of their last six games.

Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Wrapup | 06/28/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (26-21), El Paso (21-25)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Tyson Miller (0-0, 7.36) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (1-0, 3.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

