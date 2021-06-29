Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 29, 2021 at Albuquerque Isotopes (5:35 p.m. PT)

June 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Free audio streaming of all Rainiers games is available at WeRTacoma.com/Broadcast. Games can also be viewed on MiLB.TV with a paid subscription (use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription).

Tacoma Rainiers (25-20) @ Albuquerque Isotopes (15-32)

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 5:35 p.m. PT | Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

LHP David Huff (1-1, 6.97) @ RHP Brandon Gold (1-5, 7.09)

COMEBACK COMPLETE: The Rainiers trailed 5-0 after the 1st inning on Monday and scored the game's final six runs to complete the come-from-behind victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes, 6-5. 1B José Marmolejos and CF Luis Liberato teamed up for back-to-back home runs that got Tacoma going in the 3rd inning. Marmolejos added a game-tying home run in the 6th inning, and José Godoy ripped a go-ahead single that proved to be the game-winner in the 8th inning.

RHP Logan Verrett allowed all five Isotopes runs in the 1st inning and pitched the next five frames scoreless. RHP Wyatt Mills pitched 2.2 perfect innings in relief with 4 strikeouts and LHP Williams Jerez recorded the final out of the game for his first save.

MARMO MAKING MOVES: José Marmolejos blasted two solo home runs on Monday, his second two-homer game this month (June 1 at Reno).

Marmolejos has 3 home runs in his last two games and is 4-for-8 over those contests. The 28-year-old has hit safely in 8 of 10 games played during Tacoma's current road trip and has a .371/.450/.714 (13-for-35) slash line with 3 HR, 7 RBI, 5 R, and 5 BB.

WHAT A RELIEF: RHP Wyatt Mills retired all 8 Albuquerque hitters he faced on Monday, striking out 4. Mills threw 39 pitches (24 strikes) to set up LHP Williams Jerez for a one-out save. Verrett, Mills and Jerez combined to retire the last 11 hitters of the game.

FROM A DISTANCE: LF Jarred Kelenic threw out Jose Briceno trying to advance from 1st to 3rd base on a single in the 4th inning. The outfield assist is Kelenic's first of the season and Tacoma's 6th, all from left field.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-3 on Monday. In the first five games at Albuquerque, Kelenic is 8-for-19 (.421) with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 7 runs and 4 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base safely in 20 of 23 games with the Rainiers this season and has a .293/.373/.579 slash line.

YOU GO, GODOY: DH José Godoy extended his season-long hitting streak to 5 games by going 2-for-5 with the game-winning RBI on Monday. During his hitting streak, Godoy is 7-for-22 (.318) with 6 RBI, 4 runs and 3 doubles.

HEADING HOME: Tacoma's season-long 12-game road trip ends on Tuesday in Albuquerque. The Rainiers are 6-5 through the first 11 games and will play for a series win on Tuesday. Through 23 road games this year, the Rainiers are 11-12 and can improve to .500 in tonight's series finale.

RUNS ARE FUN: The Rainiers are the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss) this season. This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a campaign (45 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

STAYING AFLOAT: The Rainiers enter Monday at 5 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 4 games over the .500 mark on June 29 since 2016, and this is just the 3rd time since 2007. The Rainiers start the day 4.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 20 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, second-most in the league (Reno, 22) and 4th most in Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 371 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 352). In June, Tacoma has struck out 169 times in 22 games, also 2nd fewest behind only Louisville (163).

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-15 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 21 punch outs ranks T-6th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 68 players used through 45 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 31 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 7 errors, fewest in the Triple-A West, and have a league-best .987 fielding percentage. Tacoma's 31 errors rank 2nd best in the league this season behind El Paso (26).

