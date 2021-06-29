Aces Notes

To Infinity and Beyond:

The Aces became the first team in Triple-A West and the fastest club in franchise history to reach the 30-win plateau after downing the River Cats, 6-5, on Monday.

Blake Lalli's squad moved to 30-17 on the season, surpassing the 2017 team's 30-19 record.

Ildemaro Vargas, Kole Calhoun and Drew Ellis became the first trio of Aces to rock three consecutive home runs since Aug. 27, 2014, when Mike Jacobs, Garrett Weber and Roger Kieschnick went back-to-back-to-back against Oklahoma City.

Calhoun, on a Major League rehab assignment, smacked his ninth career multi-home run game while also extending his Triple-A hitting streak to 14, a stretch that has run since July 23, 2013.

Jake McCarthy has reached base safely in all six of his Triple-A appearances, working a leadoff walk in the opening frame on Monday.

Just Keep Swimming:

Blake Lalli's club has been the hottest team in all of baseball through June. Reno is boasting a .314 batting average at the dish with 206 runs scored and 272 hits to lead all of Minor League Baseball.

Reno has racked up double-digit run totals in six of their 14 wins this month, including a 21-score performance against Las Vegas on June 14.

Five players have registered at least 20 hits and 10 or more RBIs in June. Beer and Ramos pace the team with 19 RBIs each.

Jamie Ritchie has emerged as an offensive force this month, posting a Triple-A West-leading .579 OBP while holding a .407 average. The Aces' catcher also leads the league with 19 walks.

Drew Ellis has scored 23 runs in June, ranking second in Triple-A West and just one behind the league lead. Young sits right behind the team's tally leader with a league third-best 21 with Beer right behind him in fourth with 20.

Hakuna Matata:

Andrew Young has recorded eight home runs with the Aces this season. In games he goes deep, Reno boasts a 7-1 record.

The Aces also hold an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 12-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

On 13 occasions, an Aces pitcher has registered at least five strikeouts in a game, helping the team from the Biggest Little City to an 11-2 mark.

Aces all-time hits leader Ildemaro Vargas has not worried since returning to the Biggest Little City, recording a base knock and a run scored in three straight games.

Go the Distance:

The Aces have been stellar in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .332 batting average, 150 runs, 183 hits, 31 home runs and 35 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 150 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 41 more runs than second-best Lake Elsinore with 109.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .307 batting average and 141 runs scored.

The Aces' lead the MiLB with 50 runs scored in the seventh inning while its .316 batting average ranks second behind Las Vegas Aviators (.317).

Among players with at least 15 at-bats in the seventh, Beer leads Triple-A with 10 runs scored and five doubles while sitting in second with a .476 batting average and 10 hits.

In the eighth frame alone, Reno leads the Minors with a .343 batting average, 69 hits, 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 59 runs scored.

Lalli's squad is hitting .336 in the ninth inning, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Reno's 38 tallies in the final frame are second in professional baseball, behind the Houston Astros with 41. Bryan Holaday has been electric in the ninth, going 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs and Triple-A-leading six RBIs.

We're All In This Together:

The Aces' bats continue to dominate at the dish, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .302 mark at the dish. The team's average at the dish sits 15 points ahead of second-place Sugar Land (.287).

Reno rank second in MiLB with 364 runs scored, five tallies behind the Tampa Tarpons (369).

Beer has recorded 19 doubles this season to rank third in Minor League Baseball. The Aces' first baseman has smacked 25 extra-base hits this season to sit in a tie for sixth in Triple-A.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking first in Triple-A with both a .392 batting average and a .534 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 9-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

