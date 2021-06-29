Marmolejos Hammers Two Home Runs, Rainiers Complete Come-From-Behind Victory over Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Isotopes took a 5-0 advantage over the Rainiers in the 1st inning on Monday night, but Tacoma overcame the early deficit to defeat Albuquerque, 6-5. First baseman José Marmolejos blasted two solo home runs to help Tacoma complete the comeback.

Rainiers (25-20) starting pitcher Logan Verrett allowed all five Albuquerque (15-32) runs in the opening frame, giving up five straight hits to start the inning, including back-to-back home runs.

Verrett pitched the next five innings with no runs allowed and left with the game tied, 5-5. The right-hander surrendered 11 total hits and two walks with one strikeout in the six-inning no decision.

Marmolejos and center fielder Luis Liberato started the top of the third inning with back-to-back home runs off Isotopes starter Dereck Rodríguez. The consecutive homers marked the second time this season that Tacoma hitters have launched back-to-back home runs (Jake Fraley and Luis Torrens, May 22).

In the 4th inning, Albuquerque committed two errors with two outs, allowing right fielder Dillon Thomas and shortstop Jake Hager to score on ground balls by Liberato and second baseman Ty Kelly.

Marmolejos' second round-tripper came with one out in the 6th inning against lefty Jack Wynkoop and provided the tying run for Tacoma. The two-home run game is Marmolejos' second of the season (June 1 at Reno).

Designated hitter José Godoy provided the go-ahead hit that proved to be the game-winner for the Rainiers. Godoy's 8th inning single scored Liberato with two outs in the inning.

Right-hander Wyatt Mills (2-1) entered in the 7th inning for Tacoma and pitched 2 2/3 innings with no damage. Mills retired all eight Isotopes he faced, striking out four.

Southpaw Williams Jerez came on with two outs in the 9th inning and forced Rio Ruiz to ground out back to him on the mound for the final out. The save is Jerez's first of the season.

Altogether, Tacoma retired the last 11 hitters of the game and allowed seven baserunners over the final eight innings.

The Rainiers and Isotopes will wrap up their six-game series on Tuesday at Isotopes Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

