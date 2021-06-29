Skeeters Lose to Oklahoma City in Extras

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated 5-4 in 10 innings by the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday night at Constellation Field.

Oklahoma City scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on an RBI single from Cristian Santana off Francis Martes, who was handed the loss. Kevin Quackenbush retired the Skeeters in order in the bottom half of the inning for the save.

A bases-loaded walk from Drew Avans and a 4-6-3 double play with the bases loaded off the bat of Yoshi Tsutsugo tied the game at 4-4 in the ninth inning. Ronel Blanco, who allowed both runs, blew his first save through seven opportunities this season.

The Skeeters jumped out to a 3-0 lead through four innings on an RBI single from Bryan De La Cruz in the third inning and RBI singles from Garrett Stubbs and Alex De Goti in the fourth.

JP France got the start for the Skeeters and struck out nine batters through 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. The nine strikeouts matched the most in a game by a Skeeters pitcher this year.

Oklahoma City got their two runs off France in the fifth inning on a two-run single from Sheldon Neuse.

Michael Papierski delivered an RBI single in the eighth to give the Skeeters their 4-2 lead heading into the ninth inning. Ryan Moseley collected the win for Oklahoma City, keeping the Skeeters off the board in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Skeeters and Dodgers finish out their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. Right-hander Brett Conine is scheduled to start for the Skeeters, with Austin Wilkerson set to start for Oklahoma City.

