Vosler plates 3 as Sacramento's comeback bid falls just short to Reno

June 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - After slugging a season-high five home runs on Sunday, the Sacramento River Cats (20-26) allowed four homers in the game five defeat to the first place Reno Aces (30-17) on Monday.

One mistake was enough to hand righty Matt Frisbee (1-3) the loss. With one out and one on in the first inning, Frisbee served up a two-run shot to rehabbing Arizona outfielder Kole Calhoun. Frisbee was able to buckle down and provide his best outing for Sacramento, throwing 5.0 innings with just the two earned runs, three hits, and one strikeout.

Four runs off Sacramento lefty reliever Conner Menez in the sixth inning, three coming via back-to-back-to-back home runs by Ildemaro Vargas, Calhoun, and Drew Ellis, broke things open and put Reno up 6-0.

Second baseman Jason Vosler was a bright spot offensively, going 4-for-5 with his sixth inning opposite-field two-run home run and eighth inning double providing three of Sacramento's five runs.

Already scoring two runs in the ninth, one on a Thairo Estrada single, and another on a Vosler single with an error, Sacramento put the tying run on third, and the winning run on first for center fielder Jaylin Davis. Reno closer Miguel Aguilar was able to find the last out, however, striking out Davis to end the game.

Left-hander Scott Kazmir (2-0, 1.10) looks to clinch the series, and follow up his 6.0 shutout innings in his last start, with a win on Tuesday. He'll be opposed by righty Corbin Martin (2-0, 5.32). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Normally an infielder, Estrada made his first MiLB career start in the outfield, playing left field. The 25-year-old entered the game with 14 career innings in the outfield, all as a member of the New York Yankees in 2019. Estrada also went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI, and run scored on Monday.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.