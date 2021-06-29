Las Vegas Aviators Host Sacramento in Six-Game Homestand from July 1-6; Fireworks Shows on Friday-Saturday, July 2-3

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in the opener of a six-game homestand on Thursday, July 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fourth homestand will feature all games beginning at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday, July 4th at 4:05 p.m.

Game three of the series on Saturday, July 3 will feature the fifth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition.

The Aviators, 23-24, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a six-game road trip on Tuesday, June 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away).

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

TRIPLE-A WEST: Formerly the Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020), Triple-A West will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, July 1: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, July 2: Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Pulte Homes

Saturday, July 3: Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza Show, presented by Pulte Homes

Tuesday, July 6: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), presented by Playstudios

2021 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 24 dates, Las Vegas total is 143,609 for an average of 5,984 (50% capacity from May 6-11; May 20-25; 100% capacity began on June 10).

The Aviators season-high crowd was 9,568 (sellout) vs. Reno on June 11 and the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,795,554.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

Sacramento's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Giants organization, according to Baseball America: catcher Joey Bart (No. 2).

Copa de la Diversión, MiLB's season-long "Fun Cup" celebration of Hispanic communities across the baseball landscape, returns in 2021 with its most packed itinerary yet. Nearly two-thirds of Minor League teams will participate in the initiative this year (65.8%, 79 of 120 teams) -- the largest percentage of clubs in the five-year history of the program -- and the logos, uniforms and identities are as vibrant than ever.

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): The Aviators will transform to Reyes de Plata and will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series that took place during the 2019 campaign. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in the then- 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season.

Following an off-day on Wednesday, July 7, the Aviators will embark on a six-game Northern Nevada road trip to face intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The series at Greater Nevada Field will run from Thursday-Sunday, July 8-13.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on Raider Nation Radio AM 920, which will carry live all 120 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 21st season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Individual Game Tickets: Aviators tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.

Hospitality group areas, including suites, party decks and the pool area in right-center field are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

