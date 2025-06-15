Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15. 2025
June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky defeat the Connecticut Sun 78-66 to pick up their first Commissioner's Cup win
Angel Reese did it ALL, recording her first career triple-double with 11 PTS, 13 REB, & 11 AST! Hailey Van Lith also added in a career-high 16 PTS.
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2025
- Valkyries Heavily Represented in EuroBasket 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries' Temi Fágbénlé to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information -- June 15, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Angel Reese Records First Career Triple-Double in 78-66 Sky Win over Sun - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Falls to Chicago, 78-66 - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Kaitlyn Chen - Golden State Valkyries
- Seattle Falls at Golden State, 76-70 - Seattle Storm
- Preview: Sky Wrap up Road Trip against Sun - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.