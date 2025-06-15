Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15. 2025

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeat the Connecticut Sun 78-66 to pick up their first Commissioner's Cup win

Angel Reese did it ALL, recording her first career triple-double with 11 PTS, 13 REB, & 11 AST! Hailey Van Lith also added in a career-high 16 PTS.

