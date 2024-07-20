Sports stats



Charlotte Independence

Charlotte Independence vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence squander clean sheet, one-goal advantage in sixth minute of stoppage time as South Georgia Tormenta FC's Callum Stretch nets second goal of season; visiting Ibises claim additional point with 3-2 penalty kick shootout victory.
