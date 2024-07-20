Charlotte Independence vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Charlotte Independence squander clean sheet, one-goal advantage in sixth minute of stoppage time as South Georgia Tormenta FC's Callum Stretch nets second goal of season; visiting Ibises claim additional point with 3-2 penalty kick shootout victory.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.