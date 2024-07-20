Redemption: Central Valley Claims First Home Win Since Last July in USL Jägermeister Cup

FRESNO, CA - In an intense Round 6 clash of the USL Jägermeister Cup, Central Valley Fuego FC emerged victorious with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC at Fresno State Soccer Stadium. This victory marked Fuego's first home win since July 2023, a significant morale booster for the team and their fans.

The first half saw a cautious approach from both teams, with neither side willing to take significant risks. The match's first notable event came in the 26th minute when Fuego's Atcha Yaya received a yellow card for a reckless challenge. Despite the caution, Fuego managed to maintain their defensive solidity, preventing Spokane from creating any clear-cut chances.

The second half began with more urgency from both teams. Fuego broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with a brilliant goal by Shavon John-Brown, who capitalized on a precise assist from Jose Carrera-Garcia. This goal turned out to be the match-winner, as Fuego's defense held firm against Spokane's attempts to equalize.

Substitutions played a crucial role in the match, with both teams making multiple changes in the 61st minute. Fuego substituted A. Apollon for R. Mendiola, while Spokane made a triple substitution, bringing on K. Smith, D. Waldeck, and C. Fernández for J. Dolling, I. Jome, and J. Denton, respectively.

Spokane continued to press for an equalizer, making further substitutions in the 71st and 84th minutes, but Fuego's defense remained resolute. Fuego also made strategic changes in the 84th and 85th minutes, substituting Z. Vazquez for S. John-Brown and M. Dabo for D. Benson to strengthen their defensive setup.

In the dying moments of the match, Fuego made their final substitution, bringing on B. Bustamante for J. Mariona in the 91st minute to see out the victory.

Fuego's victory over Spokane not only secured their progression in the USL Jägermeister Cup but also avenged their previous Round 1 encounter, where Spokane lost to Fuego in a penalty kick shootout. The win was a testament to Fuego's determination and tactical discipline, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of their cup campaign.

Carlos Avilez:

"I want to thank the boys for their hard work, day in and day out. It's extraordinary, the fact that we came out here, knowing it was going to be a tough game. We were waiting for that little moment, we were waiting for that result, we were waiting for that victory. That dub to boost us up because we have been close, we have been really close and I am proud of them. We are working hard every single day and coming out here and grinding it out and pushing, trying to close that victory, 1-0."

Shavon John-Brown:

"Like coach just told us, all the work we put in, the runs, fighting against each other, going hard all week. I mean it is time we start getting results. I mean it was 1-0 but we got the job done, it counts as a win and we keep moving forward."

Coach Jermaine Jones:

"I said it the whole time, I said it that sometimes it's frustrating that we lose games but you see that but you see that you are in the game and you have chances and then you are losing and get punished for it. But I mean today in the back we had Atcha that stepped up, we were hard on him in training, you have to pick it up, you have to train. You know the commitment you put into work, I think his energy lifted everybody. I think in general we deserved to win today."

