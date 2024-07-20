Kickers Fall to Greenville Triumph in USL Jägermeister Cup Round 6

RICHMOND, Va. - - The Richmond Kickers (1-3-2, 2-0, 7 pts) fell 0-2 to Greenville Triumph SC (3-1-2, 1-1, 12pts) in Round Six of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

To start the match Nil Vinyals received the ball on the left wing in the third minute and switched the field with a cross that found Simon Fitch in space. The defender cut inside and took a left-footed shot that went wide of the far post.

The Kickers would push again in the 11th minute when Emiliano Terzaghi won the ball with his chest, spinning through the midfield, pulling the ball up the middle seam, and striking from the top of the box. The shot was ultimately deflected and went over the top of the net.

Greenville attempted to break through early and sent a long ball into the box. Dakota Barnathan made a move for the ball that was considered a foul on Leo Castro just outside the top of the box. The Kickers formed a wall in front of the free kick and as they struck, Terzaghi slid in to block the shot at its start.

Adrian Billhardt found Maxi Schenfeld in space on the left wing with a soaring cross in the 31st. The defender carried it up the wing before launching a shot on target that took a deflection and went out for a corner. The pair would combine again in the 42nd when Billhardt sent an outswinging cross to allow Schenfeld to run into space with the ball. He quickly ripped a left-footed shot that went just wide of the far post.

Just before the end of the half, Zaca Moran fouled Evan Lee just outside the top of the penalty area. Jamie Smith took the free kick that got over the wall but Ryan Shellow was able to catch the shot before it took a precarious bounce.

In the 57th minute, Vinyals sliced up the left wing before cutting up the middle, flanked by Carlos Anguiano the whole time. He got a shot off at the top of the box surprising the keeper before the ball glanced just over the crossbar.

On the far sideline, Barnathan won the ball back in the 59th minute and sent a long pass up the line. Terzaghi received the ball around midfield and cut inside, finding Vinyals who found Billhardt. Billhardt took a shot to the near post but the keeper made a save. Billhardt snagged the rebound and struck again but a Greenville defender deflected it to his keeper's hands to stop the attack.

In the 63rd, Moran beat the Triumph players to a loose ball in the air. Billhardt took off with his deflected header and threaded a pass to Terzaghi through three defenders. The Argentine beat the charging keeper to the ball and flicked a shot to the far post, but the Greenville keeper got the slightest touch to the ball and knocked it just wide of the bottom corner.

Though the Kickers controlled possession through the half, Greenville would break through in the 66th minute off a goal from Hayden Anderson in transition and would score another in the 81st by Pascal Corvino.

The ball found its way to Terzaghi through a methodical buildup in the 83rd minute. Terzaghi went for power in space but a Greenville defender slid in at the last second to make a block.

The Kickers would knock again in the 85th but the Greenville keeper snagged the ball out of the air.

Earning a corner in the 86th, Barnathan collected the ball and laid it off to Vinyals who sent a ball in and found the head of Gui Franca. However, his redirection glanced just wide and out of reach of an in-running O'Dwyer.

The Kickers will be on the road for their next two matches at Lexington SC and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The Roos return to City Stadium on August 10 to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC. Kickoff for the match is set for 7:00 p.m.

