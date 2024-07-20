Victor "PC" Giro Announces his Retirement

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

After eleven and a half years as a pro, Victor "PC" Giro has announced his retirement from professional soccer.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived in Omaha this past winter with experience at the highest levels of U.S. soccer. The Corinthians youth product first arrived Stateside with Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the NASL. After stints there and with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, he used that experience to springboard up to MLS with Orlando City and Vancouver Whitecaps.

He joined Union Omaha from San Antonio FC in February 2024, and made ten appearances for the Owls while contributing two assists from his role at the base of the midfield.

In all, PC represented eight clubs with 14,000 minutes played in his eleven and a half year career.

"My experience with the club was very good - I met a lot of good people and made great friends," said PC. "I was able to work with an amazing coaching staff and squad, as well as the unbelievable front office staff at Union Omaha. It was also nice to share my experience with the young players and help the team. I loved playing in front of our fans - it was amazing and they were always supporting us.

"I feel very confident about my decision to retire. I'm grateful for everything the game gave to me and my family. For me, it's the right moment to make this move. I'll begin a new chapter of my career where I'll be able to help develop a new generation of soccer players by continuing to share all my experience. I thank God for my successful career as a soccer player and for everything God has done in my life."

Head Coach Dominic Casciato also spoke fondly f PC, saying, "We wish PC the best of luck in his new adventure and congratulate him on a fantastic playing career that's seen him represent clubs on three different continents with distinction. Although it hurts to lose a player of his ability and experience, I can understand his desire to begin the next chapter of his life by taking his first steps in the coaching world at San Antonio, a place that has been home for him and his family over the last four years."

"Naturally, we are disappointed to lose him at this stage of the season, but the one constant theme in this game and in life is change. The best teams and organizations are prepared for such changes and adjust the quickest, and that's what we will do here to make ourselves even stronger going into the second half of the season."

