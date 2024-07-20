Forward Madison Finish with Three Points at Home Against Lexington SC

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

It was a sunny night in Madison as the 'Mingos took on Lexington SC in the sixth round of the Jägermeister Cup. Both sides began conservatively, looking to build possession. In the ninth minute, Forward had the first look on goal. Devin Boyce stepped up to take the corner and curled a back post cross to Michael Chilaka, who headed it just wide of the net.

Shortly after, FMFC had another opportunity to capitalize. In the 13th minute, striker Juan Galindrez, found the ball on top of the 18-yard box and dribbled through a few Lexington defenders, rifling a shot wide.

Lexington, who was relatively quiet initially, had their first look on goal in the 19th minute. Lexington pressed Forward Madison, intercepting the ball and giving it to Nico Brown. Brown outran a few 'Mingos players and took a quick shot, but it flew over the crossbar.

Toward the end of the first half, Forward created multiple opportunities in front of the goal, but both teams went into the locker room, tied 0-0.

Neither side made a substitution to start the second half, staying confident in their starting eleven to break the 0-0 scoreline. Right from the whistle, Forward Madison was determined and in the 46th minute, Christian Chaney slotted a through ball to Derek Gebhard, who just missed the goal wide. A few minutes later, Galindrez had a shot on goal, forcing Lexington's keeper, Amal Knight, to make a diving save.

In the 56th minute, FMFC goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann made an acrobatic save to prevent Alassane Diouf from scoring outside the 18-yard box.

Forward Madison made a handful of offensive substitutions to change the momentum of the game. Four minutes after stepping onto the field, Wolfgang Prentice scored the first goal of the night for the home squad. Mitch Osmond played a long ball over the top of Lexington's backline to Prentice, who used his head to control the pass and struck the ball off the bounce and into the back of the net. The 'Gos were up 1-0 in the 77th minute.

After seven minutes of stoppage time, Forward held onto the lead to give them their eighth clean sheet of the season and move them to first place in the Group 2 standings of the Jägermeister Cup.

