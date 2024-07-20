Charlotte Independence Earns Point Against South Georgia Tormenta FC

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence tied South Georgia Tormenta FC, 1-1, on Saturday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Jacks travel to Spokane One Stadium on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. (ET) against Spokane Velocity. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

In the 8th minute #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. notched the first shot of the match, with his strike coming from inside the penalty area going wide of the goal.

#1 Austin Pack kept the match even with a pair of back-to-back saves in the 17th minute, with both shots coming from inside the penalty area.

The Charlotte Independence took the lead in the 36th minute. #5 Shalom Dutey played a long ball over the Tormenta FC defense, where #14 Luis Alvarez placed the ball calmly in the back of the net after taking a great first touch past his defender.

The Jacks continued to push the pace after the goal, with Obregón Jr. creating a great chance coming from a powerful shot taken outside of the penalty area, that just missed wide right of the net.

Halftime: Charlotte Independence 1, South Georgia Tormenta FC 0.

The second half started off with another crucial save made by Pack in the 54th minute. On the other end of the pitch in the 55th minute, Alvarez made a great run from a counterattack and launched a shot from outside of the penalty area. The shot was tipped wide by the Tormenta FC goalkeeper.

Obregón Jr. had another dangerous chance in the 60th minute, but his bicycle kick shot was saved by the opposing goalkeeper. Shortly after, #13 Anthony Sorenson had a great chance on goal with a powerful half-volley coming off of an Obregón Jr. cross, but it was saved by the goalkeeper.

The Jacks continued to create offensive chances throughout the second half and into stoppage time, with dangerous opportunities coming from Sorenson and #11 Tresor Mbuyu.

Tormenta FC found the back of the net during stoppage time to make the match level and send it to a USL Jägermeister Cup penalty shootout.

Fulltime: Charlotte Independence 1 (2), South Georgia Tormenta FC 1 (3).

IN THE NUMBERS:

#5 Shalom Dutey made his first start of the season after his recovery from injury to start the year.

Dutey recorded his first goal contribution of the season with the assist on #14 Luis Alvarez's first half strike.

Alvarez scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

#3 Hugh Roberts II made his 100th appearance for the Independence.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: The Charlotte Independence face the Spokane Velocity on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. at One Spokane Stadium. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

