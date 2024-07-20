Greenville Secures Crucial 2-0 Cup Victory Over Richmond

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Richmond, VA - The Greenville Triumph defeated the Richmond Kickers 2-0 on Saturday in the seventh match of USL Jägermeister Cup group play, ending a two-match win streak for the team. With only a two-point cushion in the division, Greenville faced a must-win situation to maintain their standing.

Match review: https://www.greenvilletriumph.com/news/2024/07/20/greenville-secures-crucial-2-0-cup-victory-over-richmond/

Match Highlights: https://wsc-sports.video/p7r5w

The match kicked off with Richmond controlling the tempo for the first 30 minutes, showcasing their dominance in possession. However, Greenville gradually found their rhythm, albeit struggling to convert their efforts into shots on goal. As a result, both teams headed into halftime without any goals, leaving the scoreline at 0-0.

The second half promised to be decisive, and it did not disappoint. Early in the half, Greenville faced a setback when forward Leo Castro exited with a non-contact injury in the 50th minute. Rodrigo Robles stepped in, making his first appearance for Triumph, a substitution that would prove pivotal.

In the 62nd minute, Greenville's goalkeeper Christian Garner made a crucial one-on-one save against Richmond's Emiliano Terzaghi, keeping the match goalless. Just four minutes later, the substitute Robles made his mark, displaying remarkable tenacity to fend off a defender and connect with leading goal scorer Lyam MacKinnon. MacKinnon then delivered a precise cross to Hayden Anderson, who expertly placed the ball into the side netting, breaking the deadlock.

As the clock ticked towards the final whistle, another substitution paid dividends. In the 81st minute, Pascal Corvino controlled the ball with his chest and unleashed a stunning half-volley into the upper corner of the net. Celebrating his first professional goal in style, Corvino's strike secured a 2-0 victory for Greenville.

With this win, Greenville Triumph SC not only ended its losing streak but also solidified its position at the top of the group with a 3-1-2 record, now sitting four points ahead of their nearest competitor, Charlotte Independence. The team's next challenge in the USL Jägermeister Cup will be against the Jacks, where they aim to further extend their lead.

