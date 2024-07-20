South Georgia Tormenta FC Defeats Charlotte Independence

STATESBORO, Ga. - July 20, 2024 - South Georgia Tormenta FC defeated Charlotte Independence in the USL Jägermeister Cup on penalty kicks, following a 1-1 draw on the road in Charlotte, North Carolina. A key goal in added time sent the match hurtling into penalty kicks.

The Ibises last faced Central Valley Fuego in the USL Jägermeister Cup and won on penalty kicks following a 1-1 score.

South Georgia Tormenta FC attempted to find the coveted early goal when Pedro Fonseca took Tormenta's first shot of the evening in the 11th minute of play. The ball flew just over the crossbar.

Goal-scoring chances only appeared with greater frequency after the first moments of play. Jackson Khoury, Sebastián Vivas, and Alsadiq Hasan each attempted to find the back of the net at least once in the first half of the match.

The Ibises attempted to apply heavy pressure on the wings to drive the ball toward Charlotte's half. Tormenta's defense played a key role in this strategy, making key clearances and blocks to enable attacking activity.

In the 36th minute of play, Charlotte Independence opened the scoring for the evening. This goal was the only goal of the first half. When the whistle blew signifying halftime, South Georgia had four shots on target, while Charlotte had one.

The second half was rife with chances created by both teams. South Georgia sent a number of shots barreling toward the goal, with the most prominent chance coming in the 54th minute when Fonseca attempted to find the back of the net with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.

Head Coach Ian Cameron made several changes in the second half, bringing on Callum Stretch, Joshua Ramos, Gabriel Rodriguez, Niall Watson and Tavio D'Almeida.

As the clock counted up, plays became more intense in nature. A total of five yellow cards were handed out by the end of the match.

During the seven minutes of added time, Mason Tunbridge attempted to find the back of the net but his attempt was blocked. On the rebound, Stretch netted his first USL Jägermeister Cup goal, sending the ball past the keeper and into the right side of the net. Stretch's goal launched the match into penalty kicks, a special component of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Penalty kicks were taken as a storm rolled through American Legion Memorial Stadium. As rain pounded the stadium, Jake Dengler, Tunbridge, and Fonseca each made their respective shots, and keeper Drew Romig made a key save to win the match.

South Georgia is back in action in regular season play against Central Valley Fuego the road in Fresno, California. Fans can stream the match via ESPN+.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

