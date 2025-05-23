EFL League Two Veteran Toby Sims Joins the Triumph Roster

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph has announced the signing of English defender Toby Sims for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. Sims could be available for selection as early as this weekend's match against Texoma FC, adding depth to the Triumph's defensive unit.

Sims was a standout at Chowan University in North Carolina and spent two summers in the Upstate playing with former NPSL side Greenville FC. He moved to USL League Two for his final amateur season, winning a Deep South Division title and being named League Two Defender of the Year for Columbia's SC United.

Sims began his professional career with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of USL Championshipin 2022. During his time in Pittsburgh, he tallied two goals in U.S. Open Cup play and contributed to 13 regular season matches with a goal and assist, while also making two playoff appearances.

Sims then returned to his home country in 2023 to join to England's Harrogate Town, competing across three seasons in the EFL League Two. His 2024-25 campaign was a breakout year, logging 40 league appearances, scoring two goals, and adding three assists over 3,225 minutes. He also featured in the EFL Cup, EFL Trophy, and FA Cup, amassing over 500 minutes in tournament play with an additional assist in both the EFL Trophy and regular season.

Greenville fans will have their first chance to see Sims in action at home on Friday, June 7th, when the Triumph host a special match at Clemson University's Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM, and tickets are available now.







