Charlotte FC Goalkeeper George Marks Joins Las Vegas Lights FC on Loan
September 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced goalkeeper George Marks has joined Las Vegas Lights FC on loan for the remainder of the season."
This is a good opportunity for George to get a consistent run of matches at the first team level," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We look forward to monitoring George's progress as he helps Las Vegas push for a USL Championship title."
Marks has played 10 matches for Charlotte FC since being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He's also made 6 appearances for Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro.
Everyone at the Club wishes George well on his loan to Las Vegas.
Transaction: Charlotte FC goalkeeper George Marks joins Las Vegas Lights FC on loan for the remainder of the season.
