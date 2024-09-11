Charlotte FC Goalkeeper George Marks Joins Las Vegas Lights FC on Loan

September 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced goalkeeper George Marks has joined Las Vegas Lights FC on loan for the remainder of the season."

This is a good opportunity for George to get a consistent run of matches at the first team level," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We look forward to monitoring George's progress as he helps Las Vegas push for a USL Championship title."

Marks has played 10 matches for Charlotte FC since being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He's also made 6 appearances for Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro.

Everyone at the Club wishes George well on his loan to Las Vegas.

Transaction: Charlotte FC goalkeeper George Marks joins Las Vegas Lights FC on loan for the remainder of the season.

