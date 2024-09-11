Atlanta United Community Fund Opens Two GA 100 Pitches with Augusta Arsenal, Surpasses Milestone of 10 Fields

September 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







AUGUSTA, Ga. - The  Atlanta United Community Fund  (AUCF) on Tuesday hosted the grand opening for a pair of soccer fields granted to Augusta-based nonprofit soccer club Augusta Arsenal through its GA 100 program. The two full-size soccer fields mark the 10th and 11th pitches of the GA 100 campaign officially opened and will benefit community soccer programs in Augusta.

Atlanta United players Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb and Jamal Thiare traveled to Augusta to celebrate the milestone grand opening and host a round robin tournament with local youth players.

"We are thrilled to join Augusta Arsenal in helping provide a safe place where soccer can thrive and bring people together," said Skate Noftsinger, Atlanta United's Chief Business Officer. "Reaching the 10-pitch milestone in Augusta perfectly embodies GA 100's mission to grow soccer and increase accessibility across the state. We are not just building pitches, we're creating opportunities for young players to pursue their passion, stay active and learn valuable life skills."

Augusta Arsenal Soccer Club has deep ties in the Augusta community as it was established in 1982 to promote youth soccer in the Central Savannah River Area. The club has more than 30 teams from the U-9 to the U-19 level and carries strong partnerships with several organizations in Augusta to help facilitate programming and provide field access for Richmond County Recreation and many Richmond County middle and high schools.

"Atlanta United's generous grant for the development of our two new fields allows us to continue investing in the growth of the sport in our region and creates more opportunities for young players to develop their skills," said Nick Edmond, Augusta Arsenal's Executive Director. "We believe these additional fields will not only benefit our players but will serve as a valuable resource for the entire Augusta community, promoting the positive value of sports and a love for the beautiful game."

AUCF's GA 100 campaign is a pitch-build program, in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), with a goal of constructing up to 100 mini-pitches in underserved communities across Georgia. Select organizations that demonstrate their ability to raise cash funds or in-kind support are awarded a matching grant of up to $100,000 for the development of a new mini-pitch or full-size soccer field, or to repurpose or improve the quality of an existing field. As of the most recent round of grants announced in May, 30 pitches are either completed or in-development spanning 22 different non-profit organizations. AUCF is set to announce the next round of grant winners this fall.

GA 100  launched in 2020 when AUCF awarded $1.6 million to LISC to lead installation of the first 20 mini-pitches. In 2023, AUCF increased its investment in the project when it awarded an additional $3.36 million to LISC to construct another 30 mini-pitches. To learn more about GA 100 including how to apply for a grant, visit atlutd.com/ga100.

LISC - the nation's leading community development support organization - identifies local, nonprofit and community-based agencies wishing to build or refurbish soccer mini-pitches at schools, neighborhood parks and other recreation spaces in Georgia neighborhoods. Once approved by AUCF, the local organizations receive financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of mini-pitches in their communities. The organizations then oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

AUCF is an associate-led fund of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation led by a committee of Blank Family of Businesses associates who inform funding priorities, evaluate grant applications, conduct site visits and monitor the impact of their grants.

