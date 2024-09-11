Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Reggie Cannon

September 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has signed defender Reggie Cannon to a three-and-a-half-year contract through the 2027 season, with a club option for an additional year. 

"We are thrilled to add a player of Reggie's caliber to our group," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Reggie is a player with fantastic experience, having competed at the highest levels domestically and internationally. His athleticism, defensive qualities and tactical awareness strengthens our backline while his versatility provides additional flexibility in our lineup. We're excited to have him contribute to the success of the team and help us continue building a MLS Cup contending squad."

Cannon, 26, joined the Colorado Rapids as a free agent following his time with Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship, where he made 21 appearances. During his tenure with QPR, he contributed to securing five clean sheets.

The Grapevine, Texas, native spent three seasons with Boavista F.C. of the Primeira Liga, Portuguese football's top flight. He registered 89 appearances across all competitions including Liga Portugal, Allianz Cup, Taça de Portugal and Liga Nos.

Cannon began his professional career in December of 2016, when he signed a Homegrown Player contract with FC Dallas. He played for FC Dallas from 2017 to 2020, making his professional debut on June 14, 2017, in a US Open Cup match against the Tulsa Roughnecks and his MLS debut on September 2, 2017, against the New York Red Bulls as a substitute.

At the international level, Cannon has earned 28 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, making his debut as a starter in a friendly against Peru on October 16, 2018. He has competed in the Concacaf Nations League (2022), World Cup qualifiers (2021), and Gold Cup (2021 and 2019). Notably, he started in the 2019 Gold Cup final against Mexico, scoring his first senior international goal in a subsequent friendly against Costa Rica. He also played in the 2021 Gold Cup final, where the U.S. defeated Mexico 1-0, and was part of the squad that won the Concacaf Nations League in the 2019-20 season. Cannon has scored one goal and provided three assists at the international level.

At the youth international level, Cannon has represented the United States at the U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-23 levels.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign defender Reggie Cannon to a three-and-a-half-year contract through the 2027 season, with a club option for an additional year on September 11, 2024.

Reggie Cannon

Pronunciation: REH-jee Can-uhn

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Weight:  165

Birthdate:  June 11, 1998

Birthplace: Grapevine, Texas

Nationality:  USA

